Relief from milk prices likely after monsoon: Parshottam Rupala

There are two reasons why farmers are operating with a hand-to-mouth margin. Though we are number one globally, our individual production is less. We are number one because of the high population of animals. Globally, the average milk production is above 25-30 litres, and we are between 2.5-3 litres. If we had addressed the issue 25-30 years ago by improving breeding, today we’ve gotten the same average quantity. Brazil is leading in this sector globally with an Indian breed that delivers up to 50 litres of milk. They achieved it in 20 years. If we incorporate the technology they use, results will be reflected in three years. I have visited Brazil, and an MoU has been signed between Brazil and the National Dairy Development Board for technology support. We have taken up the breed improvement process officially and are also inviting private entrepreneurs to collaborate with the government. We are providing subsidies to them.

