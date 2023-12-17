Relief from soaring airfare! Kerala to launch Beypore-Kochi-Dubai cruise service. Ticket prices and other details here
Beypore-Kochi-Dubai cruise service: This announcement came in response to a recent query posed by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden
Beypore-Kochi-Dubai cruise service: In a significant development for cruise enthusiasts in Kerala, the Central government has approved the Beypore-Kochi-Dubai cruise service, signaling a new era for Malayalis venturing into the world of luxury sea travel, according to a report by Manorama, on December 15, 2023.