Relief rally fizzles. Why Sensex is down 1,500 points from day highs

"More than the 75 bps hike in Fed funds rate, which was expected, it was the Fed chief comments and guidance that have calmed the markets - temporarily. Powell's remark that "we have the tools and resolve to achieve price stability" reflects confidence in containing inflation. His guidance of 3.4 percent rate by end of 2022 and 3.8 percent terminal rate in 2023 reflect the determination to fight inflation. However, the presently unknown factor is whether the rising rates will tip the US economy into recession," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.