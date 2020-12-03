Religare case: HC seeks response from DBS Bank to substitute LVB as defendant

The application filed by Religare states that pursuant to the Press Release bearing no. 2020-2021/647 released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it has now come to the knowledge of the Petitioner that RBI has announced a scheme of amalgamation of the Defendant, i.e., LVB with DBS which is set to come into force on 27.11.2020, post which LVB will operate as DBS.