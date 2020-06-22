NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's regular bail application in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited. The court asked the probe agency to file a status report on the matter.

The case will be next heard on 2 July.

ED had filed a charg sheet in January against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Singh, and also former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani in the money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at RFL.

He had approached the high court after a trial court on 18 June dismissed his bail plea on the ground that the accused had utilised the proceeds of crime and that various acts attributed to him regarding the advancement of unsecured loans to different entities have also come to the light during the investigation.

The Singh brothers were arrested in October along with former Godhwani and two other people, for allegedly causing loss worth ₹2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Limited. The complaint was filed by Religare Enterprises and its arm in 2018. The brothers were promoters of Religare Enterprises and hospital operator Fortis Healthcare till February 2018. Godhwani was CMD of Religare Enterprises till 2016.

(PTI contributed to this story)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated