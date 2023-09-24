Religion is biggest driver of philanthropy in India, finds study
Summary
- Almost 75% of all charitable donations given by Indian households between October 2021 and September 2022 went to religious organizations, followed by beggars (13%).
Religious organizations cornered nearly 75% of all charitable donations given by Indian households between October 2021 and September 2022, showed the latest “How India Gives" report by the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP) at Ashoka University. Donations for ‘persons engaged in beggary’ were the second biggest category in terms of monetary value (13%).