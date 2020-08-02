Religious ceremonies leading up to 'bhoomi pujan' to begin from tomorrow: Trust

"On August 3, there will be Ganesh pooja starting from 8 am and Ram archana on August 4 and on August 5 there would be 'bhoomi pujan' by the PM. Kashi and Ayodhya vedic gurus will perform this pooja. These rituals are taking place. The prayers that we were supposed to do today at Hanuman garhi will now be undertaken on Tuesday along with Nishaan pooja. Nishaan (symbol) worshipping are rituals and prayers conducted by various Akharas as these symbols represent lord Hanuman," stated Tiwari.