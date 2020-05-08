Religious, charitable trusts get more time to comply with new approval regime

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday deferred the new approval regime for religious and charitable trusts by four months from 1 June to 1 October, giving these entities more time for compliance.

The government had earlier brought in a new regime in the Finance Act of 2020 for all existing religious and charitable trusts. It required these entities to apply for fresh registration within three months from 1 June. On Friday, CBDT extended its operation by four months to 1 October. Accordingly, trusts have time till end of December to comply.

The decision was taken in view of the unprecedented humanitarian and economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and requests for extension, the CBDT said in a statement.

“The implementation of new procedure for approval, registration, notification of certain entities shall be deferred to 1 October, 2020. Accordingly, these entities would be required to file intimation within three months from 1st October, 2020, i.e, by 31 December, 2020," said the statement.

CBDT also stated that the necessary legislative amendments in this regard will be proposed in due course. The government introduced a new approval regime to ensure that trusts that enjoy tax benefits religiously follow the conditions attached to these benefits. The requirement of re-registration after a specified number of years is expected to encourage trusts in following those conditions.





