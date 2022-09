The Supreme Court on 23 September issued notice to the Centre while hearing a plea requesting direction to Centre and State governments to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion.

The bench comprising of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice and sought the parties to file a reply by 14 November.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti conversion bill as opposition stages walkout

The bench was hearing the plea that was filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who sought direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by "intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits".

As per details, the plea also seeks directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report and a Bill to control religious conversion by intimidation and monetary benefits.

Earlier in September, Karnataka Legislative Council passed the contentious “anti conversion bill" on the back of objections from the opposition Congress and JD(S), even as the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill' was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year.

With ANI inputs.