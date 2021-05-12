Religious & political gatherings accelerated covid-19 transmission in India: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated mutant variants of SARS CoV2 virus coupled with religious and political gatherings behind the sudden surge in fresh covid-19 cases in India. According to the WHO’s epidemiological update released on Wednesday, India continues to account for 95% of cases and 93% of deaths in the South-East Asia Region, as well as 50% of global cases and 30% of global deaths.

“A recent risk assessment of the situation in India conducted by WHO found that resurgence and acceleration of covid-19 transmission in India had several potential contributing factors, including increase in the proportion of cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants with potentially increased transmissibility; several religious and political mass gathering events which increased social mixing; and, under use of and reduced adherence to public health and social measures (PHSM)," the WHO said in the document. “The exact contributions of these each of these factors on increased transmission in India are not well understood," the WHO said.

Approximately 0.1% of positive samples in India have been sequenced and uploaded to Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) to identify SARS-CoV-2 variants. Viruses in the B.1.617 lineage were first reported in India in October 2020. The resurgence in covid-19 cases and deaths in India have raised questions on the potential role of B.1.617 and other variants (e.g., B.1.1.7) in circulation.

“The prevalence of several variants of concern (VOC) including B.1.1.7 and B.1.612 sub-lineages increased concurrent to the surge in covid-19 cases reported in India. While B.1.1.7 and B.1.612.1 variants have begun to wane in recent weeks, a marked increase in the proportion of viruses sequenced as B.1.612.2 has been observed over the same period," the WHO said. Since the identification of these variants through late April 2021, B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 accounted for 21% and 7% of sequenced samples from India, respectively, the apex global public health agency said.

Preliminary analyses conducted by WHO using sequences submitted to GISAID suggests that B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 have a substantially higher growth rate than other circulating variants in India, suggesting potential increased transmissibility compared, it further said.

Too few sequences of B.1.617.3 have been detected to date to assess its relative transmissibility. Other studies suggest that the case numbers increased more rapidly during the most recent surge when variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.617 were circulating, compared to the first surge (June to October 2020).

WHO scientists explained that a structural analysis of B.1.617 receptor binding domain (RBD) mutations (L452R and E484Q, along with P681R in the furin cleavage site) suggest that mutations in these variants may result in increased ACE2 binding and rate of S1-S2 cleavage resulting in better transmissibility, and possibly capacity to escape binding and neutralization by some monoclonal antibodies.

In a preliminary study on hamsters done by the Indian Council of Medical Research, infection with B.1.617.1 resulted in increased body weight loss, higher viral load in lungs and pronounced lung lesions as compared to B.1 variants (D614G).

The WHO has also said that potential impacts of B.1.617 lineage on effectiveness of vaccines or therapeutics, or reinfection risks, remain uncertain. Preliminary laboratory studies awaiting peer review suggest a limited reduction in neutralisation by antibodies; however, real-world impacts may be limited. The WHO said that some studies have indicated fold reduction in neutralization effectiveness against B.1.617.1 of antibodies generated by vaccination with Moderna - mRNA1273 and Pfizer BioNTech-Comirnaty vaccines.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that variant is highly transmissible but if it its virulent enough to cause a rapid surge in covid-19 cases is not sure. “The variant was firstly reported from India but it was simultaneously also reported in other parts of the world. It may be highly transmissible, but there is no clinical data to show that it highly virulent. Epidemiological studies show that it is transmissible but we need to conduct more studies to prove its virulence and causative of the rise in covid-19 numbers," said Dr Samiran Panda, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, ICMR. He added that the covaxin can neutralise the B1617 variant.

At least 3,48,421 new covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 71.22% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 40,956. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,510 while Kerala reported 37,290 new cases. Also, 4,205 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 73.17% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (793). Karnataka follows with 480 daily deaths, the union health ministry data showed.

