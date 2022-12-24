Religious travel revives, but Goa remains favourite destination

2022 appeared to be mostly about exploring spirituality, with religious destinations surging in popularity, even as Goa’s sandy shores remained a top go-to spot
The year 2022 appeared to be mostly about exploring spirituality for Indian travellers, with religious destinations surging in popularity, even as Goa’s sandy shores remained a top go-to spot for a laid-back getaway, multiple travel industry reports said.
Religious destinations experienced increased demand, with search queries for train travel to Varanasi rising 50% this year and Tirupati experiencing a tripling in train search queries for summer travel, according to Ixigo.
In addition, there has been a rise in demand for bus travel to Tirupati, Shirdi, and Vaishno Devi, with the trend expected to continue into the winter season.
“Travel is back with a vengeance, boosted by strong pent-up demand, improved confidence levels and the lifting of restrictions in an increasing number of destinations. The industry has bounced back phenomenally well. Travel sentiment is at an all-time high," said Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive officer and co-founder of Ixigo.
Domestic air traffic has surpassed pre-covid levels, with over 410,000 daily passengers. Bus and train travel has also seen significant growth, data showed.
Goa, Udaipur, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been the favourite domestic destinations this year, while Dubai, Bangkok, the Maldives and Vietnam remain popular choices for outbound leisure travel from India, according to online travel platforms Ixigo, Cleartrip and Kayak.
“If 2021 was the year of ‘Work from Anywhere’, 2022 can be termed as the ‘Bucket List’ year. Indians are showcasing a desire to experience new destinations and tick off destinations from their travel bucket lists that were on hold for a long time," Bajpai added.
Ixigo’s bus travel website, AbhiBus, saw a doubling of searches for tourist destinations such as Tirupati, Goa, and Manali from last year. Demand for bus travel to leisure destinations such as Goa, Ooty, Manali, and Vizag recovered to pre-covid levels by August.
“Truth be told, since 2020, an average Indian traveller has undergone major yet permanent changes in her travel preferences. This year, holiday planners were seen choosing thematic packages focused on adventure, heritage, wellness, spiritual, off-roading trips, etc., over plain-vanilla tours," said Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer at MakeMyTrip.
There was an increase in travellers to domestic destinations such as Shimla, Jaipur, and Kashmir this year. In the international segment, Vietnam, Bali, Turkey and London were also popular among Indians as they reopened their borders.
Kayak, which analyzed travel searches between 19 December and 6 January, found Dubai, Bangkok and Bali as popular destinations due to their short flights, while Goa and the Andaman and Nicobar islands are local favourites, indicating a preference for beach destinations.
In 2023, online travel operators expect continued demand for unique experiences, more short vacations, flexible travel plans, and a preference for spiritual, unexplored, and beach destinations.
Post-covid travellers are seeking more autonomy when planning their itineraries and want options to make travel more flexible and comfortable, Prakash said. MakeMyTrip reported an increase in demand for unexplored destinations such as Coonoor, Idukki, Karjat, Mahabaleshwar, Pelling, Namchi, Almora, Jibhi, and Mashobra. The book now pay later (BNPL) option has also gained popularity as a financing choice for travellers.
Ixigo expects travellers to continue seeking new and varied travel experiences in 2023, with an increase in work-related travel to domestic and international destinations.
“Covid-19 has put a strong emphasis on mental and physical health. This has trickled down to travel as well. In 2023, travellers will be keen on exploring wellness vacations for an experience that is restorative or rejuvenating. We saw spiritual travel pick up strongly in 2022, and the trend is set to dominate the next year as well," Bajpai said.
