Relocating to another state? Vehicle re-registration rules to get simpler

A new system to simplify the process of transfer and re- registration of vehicles is proposed to be launched by the central government soon.

Under the new rules, personal vehicles owned by defence personnel, employees of the central government, state governments, central/state PSUs and private sector companies/organizations that have their offices in five or more states are proposed to be registered under the "IN" series on a pilot test mode.

"Station relocation occurs with both, government and private sector employees. Such movements create a sense of unease in the minds of employees with regard to the transfer of registration from the parent state to another state," said the ministry of transport in a statement.

The present rules entail a person to pay the 15 years' road tax upfront while registering a personal vehicle. If they transfer their vehicles to any other state and got for re-registration, they need to pay the road tax for the remaining years such as 10 or 12 years.

Then they need to claim the already paid amount from the state where the vehicle was originally registered.

"The provision to get a refund from the parent state on a pro-rata basis is a very cumbersome process, which varies from one state to another," the ministry said.

The new registration rules were, hence, proposed in this backdrop.

"The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across any state of India upon relocation to a new state," said the ministry.

"The draft rules have been placed on the website, inviting comments for 30 days from the date of notification, from the public/states/UTs before being finalized," it added.









