'Remained silent': Sakshi Malik attacks PT Usha, Mary Kom for not supporing women wrestlers in sexual harassment case
Sakshi Malik accused PT Usha and Mary Kom of remaining silent and not standing by the aggrieved woman wrestlers despite their promises of support.
Retired wrestler Sakshi Malik on Sunday cast aspersions on iconic sportsperson PT Usha and Mary Kom for not supporting female wrestlers protesting sexual harassment charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
