Remal cyclone: When and where will cyclonic storm make landfall? All FAQs answered here
Intermittent showers and gusty winds due to ‘Remal’ cyclone affected South Bengal districts. These ‘Remal’ cyclone rains lead to a noticeable absence of buses, taxis, and three-wheelers on the roads in Kolkata and district towns.
The impending landfall of the severe ‘Remal’ cyclone has led to significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata. Other parts of South Bengal were also affected by ‘Remal’ cyclone on Sunday. These concerns arising from remal cyclone are expected to continue into Monday.