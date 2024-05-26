The impending landfall of the severe ‘Remal’ cyclone has led to significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata. Other parts of South Bengal were also affected by ‘Remal’ cyclone on Sunday. These concerns arising from remal cyclone are expected to continue into Monday.

As a precaution for the ‘Remal’ cyclone, Kolkata airport authorities have suspended flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon. Additionally, the Eastern and South Eastern railways cancelled several trains in view of the ‘Remal’ cyclone.

Intermittent showers and gusty winds due to ‘Remal’ cyclone affected South Bengal districts, leading to a noticeable absence of buses, taxis, and three-wheelers on the roads in Kolkata and district towns.

Disruptions in road and rail transport are anticipated on Monday, due to the effects of the cyclone's landfall.

When is Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall?

The cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall by midnight on Sunday along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, with wind speeds of 110-120 km per hour, gusting up to 135 kmph.

The Met Office has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal on May 26-27.

Where is Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall?

IMD scientist Dr Somenath Dutta said Cyclone Remal will "most likely" hit Bangladesh and its adjoining West Bengal coast at midnight on May 26. It may make landfall between Sagar island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh.

Which areas would be affected by Cyclone Remal?

In West Bengal, the immediate effect of Cyclone Remal's landfall will be seen in the coastal districts. Areas including Dakshin (South), 24 Pargana, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and Nadia may be impacted. However, the IMD scientist clarified that the first impact will be seen in coastal districts.

How have flights have been affected due to Cyclone Remal?

A total of 394 flights — both international and domestic — will not operate during the flight suspension period, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said. This precautionary measure was taken after a meeting with stakeholders of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, the official added.

"In view of Cyclone Remal's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, a meeting was held with stakeholders, and it was decided to suspend flight operations from noon on May 26 to 9 am on May 27 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata," NSCBI airport director C Pattabhi said in a statement on Saturday.

How have the trains been affected due to Cyclone Remal?

The Eastern and South Eastern railways canceled some trains on routes to and from the coastal South and North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The Eastern Railway suspended train services in the Sealdah South section and Barasat-Hasnabad section of Sealdah division from 11 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday, cancelling several EMU local trains, an official said.

While five suburban trains were cancelled on Sunday, eight local trains will not operate on Monday morning, the Eastern Railway official said.

The South Eastern Railway cancelled the Howrah-Digha-Howrah Kandari Express on Sunday due to ‘Remal’ cyclone. Some MEMU and EMU services to and from the seaside tourist town of Digha were also cancelled on Sunday and Monday in view of ‘Remal’ cyclone, a zonal railway official said.

