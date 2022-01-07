Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed people after India crossed the 150 -crore milestone of Covid vaccination. He also said that India is grateful to all those who have been working to make vaccination drive a success.

“A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

"India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19," he said in another tweet.

In a landmark achievement, India’s vaccination coverage crossed 150 crore on Friday, the Union health ministry said. More than 81 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm today and the daily vaccination tally was expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

Congratulating the nation, the Prime Minister said the country started the year with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years and at the same time, in the first week of the first month of the year itself, India has also achieved the historic milestone of 150 crore- 1.5 billion vaccine doses.

