‘Remarkable progress’: UN lauds India's rise in gross national income, life expectancy--- Check rank
According to the report, India's average life expectancy was recorded to be 67.7 years in 2022 - up from 62.7 a year earlier - and gross national income (GNI, per capita) has increased to $6951, a jump of 6.3 per cent in 12 months.
India has improved in its ranking of Gender Inequality Index, life expectancy, education, and gross national income (GNI) per capita according to the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI) data published recently. The data was published in the United Nations Development Programme's report titled "Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World".