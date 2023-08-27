‘Remarkable to see big cos going green’5 min read 27 Aug 2023, 11:33 PM IST
In an interview, Mark Carney said it was impressive that some of India’s largest conglomerates are pushing ahead in the clean-energy space
NEW DELHI : The transformation under way in India is a key source of optimism for Mark Carney, the chair of Brookfield Asset Management, and the head of transition investing and UN special envoy for climate action and finance. In an interview, Carney, who was the governor of Central Bank of Canada (2008-13) and Bank of England (2013-2020) before joining the asset manager, said it was impressive that some of India’s largest conglomerates are pushing ahead in the clean-energy space. Last year, Brookfield closed a $15 billion global fund to invest in clean energy; of this, the asset manager invested $1.5 billion in India. Now, it is looking to close a second global fund that will be bigger than the first one, Carney said. Edited excerpts: