Home >News >India >'Remdesivir available in sufficient numbers': Centre asks doctors to still use it 'judiciously'

Assuring that there is no shortage of Remdesivir, Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said that they are available in sufficient numbers, news agency ANI reported. We appeal to the physicians community for rational, judicious, and correct use of the drug, he said.

"There is no question of use of Remdesivir in home setting. This is required for those individuals who require hospitalisation and are on oxygen," he said adding, "Not to be procured from chemist shops. We appeal that there should be rational use of Remdesivir."

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that companies manufacturing the anti-viral drug should double the production. He also said that they should lower its price to around Rs1200- Rs1300.

Speaking to the media he said, "Companies manufacturing anti-viral drug Remdesivir should double the production and decrease its Maximum Retail Price (MRPs) to 1200- Rs1300."

Remdisivir is reportedly being sold between 2,400-6,000. The injection is being sold in black market at even higher prices.

Tope had earlier said that the state has been consuming 50,000 doses of Remdesivir on a daily basis and that it needed a much higher number of doses.

The state has been facing a shortage of Remdesivir amid a surge in cases. To tackle the shortage, the state government had decided to set up district-level control rooms to ensure a smooth supply of these injections and prevent hoarding and black-marketing of the drug.

On Sunday, meanwhile, the Centre ordered prohibition on the export of Remdesivir drug and injection "till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves."

"Export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) prohibited till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves," the Centre said in a statement.

It also stated "India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases. As on 11.04.2021, there are 11.08 lakh active COVID cases and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for Injection Remdesivir used in treatment of COVID patients. There is a potential of a further increase in demand for Remdesivir injection in the coming days."

Department of Pharmaceuticals has been in contact with domestic manufacturers to ramp up the production of Remdesivir, it further stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

