Amid the shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the wake of surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Indian government on Wednesday said that after a recent meeting with all-existing manufacturers of the drug and other stakeholders, decisions have been taken to increase production and supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir.

In a statement on Wednesday, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the current total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month.

Fast-track approval has been given for seven additional sites having the production capacity of 10 lakh vials per month to six manufacturers. Another 30 lakh vials per month production is lined up. This would ramp up the production capacity for manufacturing to around 78 lakh vials/month, the government added.

It also added that manufacturers of Remdesivir have volunteered to reduce the price to less than ₹3,500 by the end of this week in order to contain the spread of the virus and contribute to the Centre's efforts.

They have also been directed to give priority to fulfil hospital/institutional level supplies.

Meanwhile, Union health Minster Harsh Vardhan today said, "Shortage of Remdesivir happened because its production was reduced as COVID-19 cases were decreasing. Our drug controller and ministry held a meeting with stakeholders and asked manufacturers to strengthen the production."

As an additional measure, Remdesivir, API and formulation were placed under Export ban on 11.04.2021 by DGFT to increase the supply of Remdesivir in the Domestic Market. On Government intervention, Remdesivir supplies of approximately 4 lakh vials meant for export is being diverted by manufacturers to fulfil domestic requirement. EOU/SEZ units are also being enabled to supply to the domestic market.

Enforcement Authorities of States and Central Govt. have been directed by DCGI to take immediate action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is continuously monitoring the availability of Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

Seven Indian companies are producing Injection Remdesivir under voluntary licensing agreement with M/s. Gilead Sciences, USA. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month.

