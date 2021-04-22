Remdesivir no ‘Ram-ban’ to cure Covid-19: Medanta chairman Naresh Trehan

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday that "if we work together and use oxygen and Remdesivir judiciously then there will be no shortage anywhere". He urged people not to take oxygen if it is not required by them and noted that taking oxygen intermittently "is an absolute waste" of the gas.

Addressing issues related to COVID-19 along with Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health and Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Medanta through video conferencing, Dr Guleria said that there is no data that suggests that Remdesivir taken in mild disease will save lives or will have any benefit and appealed to citizens not to consider it a "magic bullet".

Doctors on Remdesivir

All the doctors unanimously requested the audience to desist from seeing Remdesivir as a wonder drug. Most of the active cases who are in home isolation or in the hospital don't actually need any specific treatment. Only a small percentage require Remdesivir.

They were of the view that as a country, if we work together, use oxygen and Remdesivir judiciously, then, there will be no shortage anywhere. In terms of the number of people who need oxygen and oxygen supply, we are well balanced, they noted.

Dr. Trehan agreed and added that his hospital has now made a protocol that Remdesivir is to be given not to everyone who tests positive. It is to be given only after doctors look at test results, symptoms, comorbidities of a patient. Remdesivir isn't a 'Ram-ban', it only decreases viral load in people who need it.

