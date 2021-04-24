'Very soon, 3 lakh vials/day will be produced. Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir,'Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister added.
Amid a shortage of Remdesivir in hospitals all over the country, Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday that 25 new manufacturing sites for the production of the anti-viral drug have been approved by the government and production capacity has now been ramped up to 90 lakh vials per month.
"Since 12th April, 25 new manufacturing sites for #Remdesivir's production have been approved. Production capacity is now ramped up to >=90 lakhs vials per month. Earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month," Union Minister Mandaviya tweeted.