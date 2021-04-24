This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Remdesivir production capacity ramped up to 90 lakh vials per month: Mansukh Mandaviya
1 min read.07:34 AM ISTANI
'Very soon, 3 lakh vials/day will be produced. Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir,'Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister added.
Amid a shortage of Remdesivir in hospitals all over the country, Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday that 25 new manufacturing sites for the production of the anti-viral drug have been approved by the government and production capacity has now been ramped up to 90 lakh vials per month.
"Since 12th April, 25 new manufacturing sites for #Remdesivir's production have been approved. Production capacity is now ramped up to >=90 lakhs vials per month. Earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month," Union Minister Mandaviya tweeted.
