Amid a shortage of Remdesivir in hospitals all over the country, Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday that 25 new manufacturing sites for the production of the anti-viral drug have been approved by the government and production capacity has now been ramped up to 90 lakh vials per month.

"Very soon, 3 lakh vials/day will be produced. Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir," he added.

Last week, the Union Minister had told ANI that the Central government has taken several steps to ensure the availability of the crucial injections which are part of COVID-19 treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mandaviya had said that the Central government is working continuously to ensure that the production of Remdesivir injection increases as soon as possible and its prices are reduced.

