Remdesivir short supply  shows  lack of preparedness

The current situation is the result of a lack of preparedness. When cases in India began sliding, Europe and the US were in the throes of second and third waves. It was inexplicable for authorities to have imagined that India’s covid crisis had “de-coupled", and that we won’t have a resurgence. Our vaccination drive has been tardy, and now faces dose shortages, as the government neither offered financial help to vaccine makers, nor signed purchase orders or paid up in advance, hampering capacity expansion.