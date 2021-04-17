OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Remdesivir shortage: Assisting Maharashtra with supply of anti-viral drug, says Centre

At least six manufacturers have received approval for setting up additional sites that could scale up the production capacity of remdesivir by 1 million vials per month. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2021, 06:43 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said the Centre is planning to double the production in the country
  • He also ensured that adequate supply of Remdesivir to the people of Maharashtra remains the priority

As the Maharashtra government has been complaining of a shortage of Remdesivir amid a massive rise in coronavirus cases, the Centre on Saturday said that it has been assisting the state authorities in supplying the anti-viral drug in every manner possible.

Earlier in the day, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (MoS) for Chemicals and Fertilizers, stated that Centre is in contact with officers of Maharashtra and is assisting with the supply of Remdesivir in every manner. In a series of tweets, the MoS strongly condemned the statements of the Maharashtra government, alleging otherwise.

Mandaviya also said that Centre is planning to double the production in the country, has given express permission to 20 more plants earlier this month to increase capacity to manufacture. He also ensured that adequate supply of Remdesivir to the people of Maharashtra remains the priority.

The government has already reached out to all the manufacturers of Remdesivir. No such consignment is stuck.

The minister has requested concerned people to share the list of these 16 companies, availability of stock and WHO-GMP with them. The Union Government is committed to doing everything to help the people of this country.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleged that the central government has asked export companies not to supply Remdesivir medicine to the state. He also said that the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, was more interested in winning elections than tackling the coronavirus crisis, a PTI report said.

The BJP hit back saying that Malik should either give proof or apologise for levelling "false" and "baseless" allegations, and said he should step down from the post.

Malik's allegations come days after the Centre banned the export of Remdesivir injections in view of a sudden spike in demand due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Remdesivir is listed for use in serious coronavirus patients in the Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 as an investigational therapy.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 63,729 new Covid-19 cases for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, setting an unprecedented, grim record during the second wave. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra now stands at 37,03,584.

On Saturday, the state's health minister Rajesh Tope said that the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state to curb the spread may be extended beyond May 1 depending on the outbreak situation, a PTI report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

