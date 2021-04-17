Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Remdesivir shortage: Assisting Maharashtra with supply of anti-viral drug, says Centre

Remdesivir shortage: Assisting Maharashtra with supply of anti-viral drug, says Centre

Premium
At least six manufacturers have received approval for setting up additional sites that could scale up the production capacity of remdesivir by 1 million vials per month.
2 min read . 06:43 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said the Centre is planning to double the production in the country
  • He also ensured that adequate supply of Remdesivir to the people of Maharashtra remains the priority

As the Maharashtra government has been complaining of a shortage of Remdesivir amid a massive rise in coronavirus cases, the Centre on Saturday said that it has been assisting the state authorities in supplying the anti-viral drug in every manner possible.

As the Maharashtra government has been complaining of a shortage of Remdesivir amid a massive rise in coronavirus cases, the Centre on Saturday said that it has been assisting the state authorities in supplying the anti-viral drug in every manner possible.

Earlier in the day, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (MoS) for Chemicals and Fertilizers, stated that Centre is in contact with officers of Maharashtra and is assisting with the supply of Remdesivir in every manner. In a series of tweets, the MoS strongly condemned the statements of the Maharashtra government, alleging otherwise.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Earlier in the day, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (MoS) for Chemicals and Fertilizers, stated that Centre is in contact with officers of Maharashtra and is assisting with the supply of Remdesivir in every manner. In a series of tweets, the MoS strongly condemned the statements of the Maharashtra government, alleging otherwise.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mandaviya also said that Centre is planning to double the production in the country, has given express permission to 20 more plants earlier this month to increase capacity to manufacture. He also ensured that adequate supply of Remdesivir to the people of Maharashtra remains the priority.

The government has already reached out to all the manufacturers of Remdesivir. No such consignment is stuck.

The minister has requested concerned people to share the list of these 16 companies, availability of stock and WHO-GMP with them. The Union Government is committed to doing everything to help the people of this country.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleged that the central government has asked export companies not to supply Remdesivir medicine to the state. He also said that the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, was more interested in winning elections than tackling the coronavirus crisis, a PTI report said.

The BJP hit back saying that Malik should either give proof or apologise for levelling "false" and "baseless" allegations, and said he should step down from the post.

Malik's allegations come days after the Centre banned the export of Remdesivir injections in view of a sudden spike in demand due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Remdesivir is listed for use in serious coronavirus patients in the Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 as an investigational therapy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Kumbh Mela: Juna Akhara announces end of festivities after PM Modi's request

2 min read . 06:47 PM IST
Premium

Allow oxygen transport by rail for Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
Premium

Iran identifies suspect behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
Premium

EPFO enables principal employers to track EPF compliance of contractors

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 63,729 new Covid-19 cases for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, setting an unprecedented, grim record during the second wave. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra now stands at 37,03,584.

On Saturday, the state's health minister Rajesh Tope said that the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state to curb the spread may be extended beyond May 1 depending on the outbreak situation, a PTI report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.