Remdesivir shortfall likely to ease soon

Supplies of antiviral drug remdesivir are likely to improve from next week as the seven Indian companies licensed to make the drug ramp up production amid reports of widespread hoarding and profiteering.

The production boost is an effect of regulators reducing the time needed to give the drug sterility or purity clearance, a senior executive at one of the manufacturers said.

“Earlier, it used to take 15-20 days from start of production to get the drug out in the market as the time taken by regulators to give sterility (purity) clearance was longer," the executive said.

“But the government has now brought that down. I think the supplies should start improving from next week, and shortages will reduce if the cases don’t go up further."

Remdesivir is manufactured by seven companies in India—Hetero Drugs, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Jubilant Pharma, Mylan and Syngene International—under a pact with the drug’s US-based innovator Gilead Sciences Inc.

To be sure, the World Health Organization (WHO) in November recommended against the use of remdesivir in hospitalized covid-19 patients, but a number of countries continue to administer it.

All seven Indian companies have scaled up manufacturing. The government wants companies to scale up their capacity to over 9 million vials per month from nearly 4 million earlier this month. Since 12 April, it has cleared 25 new manufacturing sites.

“As per the government directive, the company has already ramped up manufacturing capacity and is expected to start increased supplies across the country from the middle of next week," a spokesperson for Hetero Drugs said.

Helping matters further, Gilead Sciences has said it will donate at least 450,000 doses of the drug to India to help fight the second wave of covid-19.

The US firm will also provide its voluntary licence holders technical assistance, support for the addition of new local manufacturing facilities and donation of active pharmaceutical ingredients to rapidly scale up production of remdesivir.

Earlier this month, all firms had slashed prices by 25-70% on the government’s request.

The ramping up of output and the price cut come at a time when India is facing a surge in covid cases, which has forced hospitals to turn away critically ill patients in some parts. Demand for remdesivir, used for moderate to severe covid, has also surged exponentially, and with it there has also been an increase in black-marketing, which the government is now trying to curb.

