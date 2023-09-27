‘Remedy for power drunk Babu’: IAS who emptied Delhi stadium to walk her dog gets compulsorily retired
IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who emptied a Delhi stadium to walk her dog, has been compulsorily retired by the Indian government.
The fate of Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Rinku Dugga's punishment for emptying a Delhi stadium to wlak her dog did not end at getting transferred out of the national capital. Dugga was compulsorily retired by the Indian Government , as per media reports.
Another 'X" user wrote “Well done. This is the only remedy for every arrogant power drunk Babu. Now she can walk with her dog on the streets."
“IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired by government. Dugga and her husband. Good decision for this type of mulish officers.👏" wrote another.
The government has the right to retire any government servant "if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so", people familiar with the development informed PTI.
