The fate of Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Rinku Dugga's punishment for emptying a Delhi stadium to wlak her dog did not end at getting transferred out of the national capital. Dugga was compulsorily retired by the Indian Government , as per media reports.

In 2022, a report emerged that Rinku Dugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre officer, had emptied a stadium of athletes in national capital Delhi, to walk their dog.

As a punishment, Dugga was transferred out of Delhi and was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs in Arunachal Pradesh. Her husband her Sanjeev Khirwar, who is also a 1994-batch IAS officer, is currently posted in Ladakh. Earlier he was Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue).

Built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, athletes and coaches at the Thyagraj Stadium in the Indian capital New Delhi had to clear out by 7 pm for the senior bureaucrat and his pet.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Dugga has been retired compulsorily under the Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972 after an assessment of her service record.

The internet was quick to react to this punishment, that comes almost a year after the incident was reported.

“Rinku Dugga, an Indian Administrative Service officer who ordered the evacuation of a stadium to allow for a dog walk, has been compulsorily retired by the government. Now she has more time for walking with her dog, but the challenge is finding a vacant stadium. 🤣🤣🤣".