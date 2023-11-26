Remembering 26/11: 15 years on since the terror attack — all you need to know
On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrated south Mumbai via the sea and launched attacks at several locations in the city. The attack by the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba killed 166 and injured over 300 people.
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today honoured the martyrs who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attacks 15 years back. The three-day-long incident is more commonly known as the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
