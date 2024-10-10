Remembering Ratan Tata: When Air India Express flyers got industrialist’s passing away news mid-air

The Tata group of airlines—Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara—made an in-flight announcement on Thursday to honor Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. According to X users, from the airline, this announcement was made on all flights operated by the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata, 86, breathed his last on Wednesday night at a Mumbai hospital.

In an internal communication to all employees of Tata Group of Airlines, Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India said, "Dear Air Indians, it is with the deepest sadness that we receive the news of the passing of Tata Son's Chairman Emeritus, Mr Ratan Tata. In addition to the many wide-ranging and significant contributions our Chairman Mr N Chandrasekaran has highlighted, Air Indians especially acknowledge and are grateful for Mr Tata's immense contribution to Indian aviation and to the Tata airlines. On behalf of all Air Indians past and present, we extend our sincere condolences and respects to the Tata family and all touched by Mr Tata's passing."

Passengers on Air India flights have recorded videos of in-flight announcements and shared them on social media.

Leaders from across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and nearly all state Chief Ministers, have expressed their condolences.

The Gujarat government has announced a day of mourning today in honor of Ratan Tata, with the national flag to be flown at half-mast and no government cultural or entertainment programs taking place.

Similarly, the Maharashtra government has also declared a day of mourning.

