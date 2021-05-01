New Delhi: Actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away a year ago on 30 April, barely ever left the camera once in the nearly 50 years of his active film career. Son of filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Rishi was first seen in a brief walk-on part in his father’s 1955 comedy drama Shree 420 before debuting as a child artiste with his Mera Naam Joker (1970), and making his first lead appearance in cult romantic film Bobby (1973), alongside Dimple Kapadia, all directed by his father.

Like Kapoor, several Bollywood stars started facing the camera early and worked as child artistes before turning into lead actors.

Aamir Khan: Khan had first appeared on screen as a child actor in uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) that featured an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Vijay Arora, Tariq, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh and Ajit. His first feature film role was in the experimental film Holi (1984) which he followed up with a leading role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

Hrithik Roshan: Roshan's grandfather, filmmaker J. Om Prakash first brought him on-screen at the age of six in the film Aasha (1980) after which he made uncredited appearances in various family projects, including his father, Rakesh Roshan’s production Aap Ke Deewane (1980), and Prakash's Aas Paas (1981) before managing a speaking role in Prakash's Bhagwaan Dada (1986) starring Rajinikanth and Sridevi.

Urmila Matondkar: Matondkar made her film debut as a child artiste in Shreeram Lagoo's Marathi film Zaakol (1980) after which she featured in Shyam Benegal's Kalyug (1980), Shekhar Kapur's drama Masoom (1983), Praveen Bhatt's Bhavna (1984), Rahul Rawail's Dacait (1987), among other titles.

Aftab Shivdasani- Shivdasani had modelled for a baby food brand at the age of 14 months and appeared in Bollywood films such as Mr. India, Awwal Number, Shahenshah, ChaalBaaz and Insaniyat.

Kunal Khemu- He made his debut as a child actor appearing in the Doordarshan TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam (1987) and was later seen in films such as Mahesh Bhatt's Sir (film), Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.