Remembering the individual behind celebrated economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia

All of us are destined to die. But how do you react when that certain destiny is a short distance away? How do you react when death is not sudden, but makes you wait, as cancer does? It is not easy to handle that with grace and dignity. Isher was just that and was the driving force, the will and the determinism behind both books being published. When I heard she was ill, I rung her up and her matter-of-fact tone and cheerful voice were remarkable. Now that a noted economist and a Padma Bhushan awardee has left, what will we remember her for? Her work on industrial growth and productivity and urban infrastructure?