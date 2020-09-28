Remembering the individual behind renowned economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia

It was the first time I met her after cancer struck and the deterioration was evident. Irrespective of their own individual professional contributions—and they are significant, including in influencing policy—it is impossible to think of Montek without Isher. That kind of blending and resonance does occur between husband and wife, but not invariably. My abiding memory will remain that of Isher’s charm and grace, aging gracefully even before the illness struck. Economics is a profession and transcending the profession, there is the individual. This comes across partially in the two memoirs, in Isher’s more than in Montek’s.