US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, who is staying at the national capital said that the pollution level in the city reminded him of "Los Angeles".

"In 2001, I was a council member in the newly elected city of Los Angeles. Like most cities in America, it owns a department of power and water. It's the largest municipality in America. It was predominantly running on coal. We built thousands of power plants in Western America to connect remote places to LA," Garcetti said at an event.

Comparing Delhi's polluted air with Los Angeles, Garcetti added, "On a day like this in Delhi, it brings back memories of growing up in Los Angeles where the air was the most polluted anywhere in America...We were given warnings by our teachers that we could not go outside to play. My daughter also received the same warning from her teacher here when I dropped her off at school".

Also read: Air pollution linked to higher incidence of type 2 diabetes: Report

DELHI's AIR POLLUTION

With a persistent smog blanketing Delhi for the third consecutive day, many parts of the city recorded their air quality in the 'severe' zone on Thursday.

Scientists have warned of a further spike in the national capital in the coming days due to the surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions.

Also read: Air pollution news: Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor' for the sixth day. Check pollution levels across NCR

In a bid to alleviate the pollution level in Delhi, the city government has taken measures like banning construction work in areas recording an air quality index (AQI) above the 400 mark for five consecutive days.

The Delhi government has launched "Red Light On Gaadi Off" to curb vehicular pollution and plans to hire 1,000 private CNG buses to strengthen public transport and reduce vehicular pollution.

Also read: ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI bans firecrackers in Delhi, Mumbai during matches due to worsening air pollution

According to an analysis conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the capital experienced peak pollution from November 1 to November 15, when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana went up.

Also read: Delhi bans entry of diesel buses, restricts construction work as air quality worsens to ‘very poor' category

The Punjab government is aiming to reduce farm fires by 50% this winter season and eliminate stubble burning in six vulnerable districts.

According to a numerical model-based system developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, vehicular emissions (11% to 16%) and stubble burning (7% to 16%) currently stand as the two major contributors to the city's air quality.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!