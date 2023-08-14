Mystery of a 20-room house in Kandhamal

Mystery of a 20-room house in Kandhamal9 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Domestic remittances from migrant workers in Kerala are transforming underdeveloped districts in Odisha, India. The money sent home is being used to construct new houses, fund education, and improve living standards, driving economic development in these areas. The influx of remittances has also led to increased entrepreneurship and the adoption of new lifestyles and aspirations. The impact of migration and remittances is reshaping communities and creating opportunities for rural India.
Daringbadi, Odisha: A huge, unpainted house stands on the outskirts of Jidingimala village, in an area surrounded with forests and hills, in Odisha’s Kandhamal district. Its scale is in sharp contrast to what you see around, a neighbourhood where people mostly live in smaller houses or huts.