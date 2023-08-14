Mystery of a 20-room house in Kandhamal

Like in Kandhamal, this influx of money is erecting sturdy roofs that protect against monsoon and storms; fund education for children in the family; help them eat better meals. Pamphlets advertising holiday travel packages are pasted in many places in the village. These packages include tours to Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The cost of the packages range between ₹10,000 and ₹25,000, and many locals appear to be going, says Akshay Kumar Pradhan, a resident. His sons are migrant labourers. “I’ve gone twice, once to Vrindavan and the second time to Varanasi," he adds with a smile. Both Vrindavan and Varanasi are holy towns located in Uttar Pradesh.