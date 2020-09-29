Remittances lead to more robberies and thefts

Remittances are known to improve earnings in a region, reduce poverty and bring down unemployment. All this would in general be expected to discourage crime. But it seems the opposite is true. A new study finds that more remittances flowing into a district lead to more non-violent crimes such as burglary and cheating.

In a recent paper, Malvika Mahesh of Jawaharlal Nehru University looks at the effect of “rainfall shocks" on remittance receipts in Indian districts in 2007-08 and the impact of remittances on crime that year. A shock refers to rainfall that is significantly higher or lower than usual.

After rainfall shocks, remittances usually increase to provide a degree of income support in the home region. For every 1 mm deviation in rainfall from the historical average in a district, remittances in 2007-08 increased around ₹6, the paper finds.

Further, for every ₹100,000 increase in remittances in a district following the rainfall shock, the number of non-violent crimes increased by 60 per 100,000 population. But the count of violent crimes reduced by 105 per 100,000 people, the study finds.

Murder, kidnapping and dacoity are categorised as violent crimes in the study, while robbery, breach of trust and cheating are non-violent crimes.

With money floating around, there is an incentive to engage in robbery or cheating, and so the rate of non-violent crimes goes up, Mahesh suggests.

There is an urban-rural split to this phenomenon though. It is rural areas that see an increase, not urban ones. An explanation is that rural areas are more dependent on agriculture, and so more affected by rainfall shocks. So they are more likely to see an increase in remittances as support, and a subsequent increase in non-violent crimes, the paper says.

