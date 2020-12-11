Subscribe
Home >News >India >Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital in Mumbai
D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood.

Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital in Mumbai

1 min read . 06:48 PM IST Staff Writer

  The 46-year-old director is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital
  • He's stable now and under observation

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza has suffered a heart attack on Friday. He is admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital and has undergone angioplasty and is now stable.

The 46-year-old director is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital, news agency PTI reported. 

"He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU," according to sources. 

The hospital sources said the "Race 3" director was admitted today afternoon. 

"He's stable now and under observation," the report said. 

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

He received the award for Best Choreography for Bajirao Mastani's Deewani Mastani at 63rd National Film Awards. He has also judged dance reality shows like Dance Plus, Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt", "Race 3" and most recently "Street Dancer".

With agency inputs

