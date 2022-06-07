Remote voting facility in India soon? Here's what EC said

The Election Commission on Tuesday informed that it will soon set up a committee to examine the issues of migrant voters, including exploring possibilities of remote voting. The entire process will be executed in consultations with all stakeholders including political parties and electors. Also, in a bid to address voting apathy in urban areas, all central and state government departments, central and state PSUs and corporate entities would be asked to appoint a nodal officer to ascertain 'leave availing but non-voting employees'. EC will also organise special voter education and electoral participation awareness sessions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}