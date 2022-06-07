Remote voting facility in India soon? Here's what EC said

Low voter turnout in some of the metropolitan/city areas despite the fact that polling stations are setup within 2km for any voter in urban areas is a cause of concern
The Election Commission on Tuesday informed that it will soon set up a committee to examine the issues of migrant voters, including exploring possibilities of remote voting. The entire process will be executed in consultations with all stakeholders including political parties and electors. Also, in a bid to address voting apathy in urban areas, all central and state government departments, central and state PSUs and corporate entities would be asked to appoint a nodal officer to ascertain 'leave availing but non-voting employees'. EC will also organise special voter education and electoral participation awareness sessions.
In a meeting in this regard, Election Commission pointed out that a low voter turnout in some of the metropolitan/city areas despite the fact that polling stations are setup within 2km for any voter in urban areas is a cause of concern.
"It is kind of name and shame as people in poll going areas get a day's off under the Negotiable Instruments Act with the primary purpose of facilitating voting by employees," explained a senior functionary.
Announcing decisions taken at the meeting held earlier in the day, the panel said, "Voters migrate from the place of their registration to cities and other places for education, employment and other purposes. It becomes difficult for them to return to their registered polling stations to cast their vote.
"The Commission felt that time has come to explore possibilities of remote voting, maybe on a pilot basis. A committee would be set up to examine the issues of migrant voters. Given the fact that voters and political parties are the primary stakeholders, the wider consultation with all stakeholders including political parties would be started thereafter."
Remuneration of polling officials to be doubled
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar undertook an hours-long trek to a remote polling station in Uttarakhand recently. Following this, the poll panel also decided to double the remuneration of polling officials going to such booths as early as three days before voting day.
"Empathising with the dedication of polling personnel who perform election duty in remote and difficult areas, the Commission decided to double the remuneration of the polling officials going to the polling Stations three days in advance. Till now, the remuneration for polling officials used to be a uniform per diem amount for all alike. Chief Electoral Officers of the states and UTs shall specifically notify such polling stations for enhanced remuneration during election," an EC statement said.
This is the third major decision taken by the EC in the last three weeks after Kumar took over as the CEC. The first one related to personal austerity when the Commissioners gave up certain facilities. The second decision tightened the noose around recognised unregistered political parties flouting rules. "today's decision covers voters, parties and polling personnel," a functionary said.
