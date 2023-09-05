Remote worker at Amazon forced to come to office, says ‘huge breach of trust’2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Amazon employee disillusioned after being forced to come to office, feels betrayed by company's policy reversal.
An Amazon employee, originally hired for a remote work position, has voiced their profound disillusionment towards the company for being forced to come to office. The individual, who holds a role as a software development engineer, has chosen to maintain anonymity as they share their disheartening story.