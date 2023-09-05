Remote worker at Amazon forced to come to office, says ‘huge breach of trust’

An Amazon employee, originally hired for a remote work position, has voiced their profound disillusionment towards the company for being forced to come to office. The individual, who holds a role as a software development engineer, has chosen to maintain anonymity as they share their disheartening story. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Just last year, this employee joined Amazon under the premise of a remote work arrangement, a pivotal factor that influenced their decision to rejoin the company. However, their faith in Amazon has been severely tested due to a sudden corporate directive that now requires employees to physically be in the office for a minimum of three days each week.

This shift in policy has created a formidable conundrum for the employee. They are now faced with the unenviable choice of either uprooting their life and relocating to Seattle, transitioning to a different team, or confronting the unsettling prospect of potential job loss. This predicament is further complicated by the fact that they have invested 13 years in the area, owning a home and actively supporting local businesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I'm being told I need to move to Seattle or switch teams, or I'm out of a job. I moved to this area 13 years ago. I own a house here. My partner has a career here. I've built a home here. All the arguments about supporting downtown Seattle businesses — I mean great for them, but what about the businesses here? Why don't they deserve my money just as much or more?" the employee was quoted as saying in a Business Insider report.

The employee emphasizes that remote work is not merely a matter of preference for them; it's a practical necessity rooted in their susceptibility to distraction. They candidly acknowledge that, in an office setting, they can be a source of disruption as well.

Before their recent return to Amazon, this employee had previously left the company in pursuit of a remote work opportunity. Their decision to rejoin Amazon was largely predicated on the promise of continued remote work, rendering the sudden policy reversal a "massive breach of trust" in their eyes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In light of this unsettling turn of events, the employee has expressed their deep disillusionment with Amazon, asserting that they no longer trust the company. They have gone so far as to assert that even if Amazon were to offer them their previous job, they would decline it. The trust that was once the cornerstone of their relationship with the company has been irrevocably shattered.

“I'm just done with it. I'm at the point now where if Amazon said, we'll take everything back, and you can have your job, I wouldn't accept it. I don't trust anyone there enough at this point," he was quoted as saying.