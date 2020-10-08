Remote working slowing career growth, increasing stress: LinkedIn

The pandemic has taken a toll on working parents, especially working mothers, as findings show that around one in three currently provide childcare full time (28%), and work outside their business hours to provide childcare (33%). Data suggests that working mothers are more likely to cope with distractions from childcare, as 36% say they are unable to focus on work with children at home, compared to 25% of working fathers. Men are also more likely to seek support from friends and family as only 23% of working mothers rely on a family member or friend to take care of their children, compared to 31% of working fathers.