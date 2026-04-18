‘Remote-controlled toy car fitted with IED’: 4 ‘radicalised’ men arrested; ‘India Gate, Red Fort’ were targets

Delhi Police has arrested four “radicalised” men from Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar who were allegedly planning at multiple places. The men had also carried out recce of some areas to target them. Officials also said that they had also been trying to recruit people through encrypted online platforms.

During the search of their place, the police found an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The police said that two accused were also trying to assemble a toy car fitted with an IED to use it to hit crowded places. While two accused were held from Maharashtra, the other two were arrested from Odisha and Bihar.

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One of the accused, according to the reports, had visited Delhi in December 2025 to recce some of the areas – India Gate and Red Fort – as possible targets. High-value targets such as the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Parliament House were also being discussed.

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“All four accused – Mosaib Ahmad, Mohammad Hammad, Mohammad Sohail and Sheikh Imran – belong to modest socio-economic backgrounds. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify their associates, handlers and the broader network,” the officer said.

What we know about the case The police said that the four “radicalised” men were heavily influenced by extremist ideology that promoted narrative of “Ghazwa-e-Hind”.

A senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that they were also “allegedly inspired by the concept of a 'Lashkar from Khurasan' carrying black flags, which they used as part of their propaganda to radicalise others.”

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They were also active on encrypted social platforms where they identified possible members for the tasks.

The officer said, “One of the accused allegedly shared an edited image of the Red Fort with a black flag to radicalise followers and signal symbolic targets.”

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One of the accused, Mosaib, who has previously worked as an auto electrician was using his skills to design a remote-controlled toy car which was to be fitted with an IED.

"Preliminary findings suggest the use of a small remote-controlled device points to a plan to execute a stealth attack in crowded areas," the officer said.

Multiple mobile phones and digital devices have been seized and are being analysed to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and any possible links to other modules, police added.

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(With PTI inputs)

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