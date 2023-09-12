Removal of additional duty on US walnut, apples opens a rift1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:04 PM IST
India recently lifted additional duties on several American products, including chickpeas, lentils and apples. The retaliatory measures were imposed in 2019 in response to the US’ decision to raise tariffs on steel and aluminium items.
NEW DELHI : The removal of additional duties on imports of American apples, walnuts and almonds will have no effect on growers in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre said on Tuesday, a day after former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed concern.
