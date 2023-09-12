Removal of additional duty on walnut, apples won’t impact domestic growers: Govt2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Government is monitoring imports and that it has sufficient policy space to support growers if there is any implication of the move adding that only the additional duty has been removed and the basic duty of 50% will continue.
New Delhi: A day after former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti expressed concern over removal of additional duties on apples, walnuts, and almonds on local growers in J&K, the union government said that the move will not have an adverse impact as the basic duty of 50% will continue to protect domestic players.