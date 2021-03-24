Removal of bad debt ‘hangover’ gives banks clarity

The top five lenders State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank who hold about half of the $1.8 trillion financial sector’s loans will have to refund $500 million while the rest will mainly be spread among more than 50 local banks and shadow lenders. Still, this is a small amount compared with their combined annual operating profit of more than $28 billion, according to ICRA’s Gupta.