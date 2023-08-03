comScore
'Removal, sterilization': Here's what happens to stray dogs in Delhi during G-20 Summit
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has come up with an action plan to get rid of stray dogs during the G-20 Summit in the national capital. All stray dogs will be picked up from the vicinity of the prominent locations in Delhi in view of the G-20 Summit, sterilized and kept at the NGOs, as per a release issued by the civic body’s Department of Veterinary Services.

As per the release, sterilization of stray dogs will be started on August 4 and continue till August 30. “All stray dogs picked up from the prominent locations in Delhi and “shall be temporarily kept at the ABC centres run by NGO/ Pvt Vety Doctors."

It said, “Massive drive will be carried out for the removal of stray dogs with the help of NGO and Private Veterinary Doctors. During this drive man and machinery of the concerned NGO along with those of the zones may be deployed to make the operation successful from August 4 to 30."

All stray dogs will be picked up from these locations and kept at the ABC (animal birth control) centres for their further care and feeding until the G-20 programme is over, the MCD release mentioned.

“As per the ABC Dog Rules 2001 now 2023, stray dogs shall be released back in the same area from where they were picked up but these dogs shall be kept temporarily at the ABC Centre due to the G-20 summit. However, these dogs would be released back to the same locations they were picked from," it said.

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 07:34 PM IST
