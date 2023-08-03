The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has come up with an action plan to get rid of stray dogs during the G-20 Summit in the national capital. All stray dogs will be picked up from the vicinity of the prominent locations in Delhi in view of the G-20 Summit, sterilized and kept at the NGOs, as per a release issued by the civic body’s Department of Veterinary Services.

