Ahead of the launch of India's first world-class railway station, the Madhya Pradesh government has written a letter to the Union Home Ministry to change the name of the station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the recently redeveloped Habibganj station in Bhopal on November 15, and before that, the state's chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter to the home ministry to rename the station after Rani Kamlapati.

The state government has also explained the reason behind the decision to rename the Habibganj railway station. According to a letter by the MP government, Rani Kamlapat was the 18th Century Gond queen of the region.

She was the widow Gond ruler of Nizam Shah, chief of Ginnorgarh. The Gond community comprises the largest tribal group of India with more than 1.2 crore population. Linguistically, the Gonds belong to the Gondi–Manda subgroup of the South Central branch of the Dravidian language family.

The letter states that the renaming of the station will honour Rani Kamlapati's legacy and bravery.

The decision of the state government to rename the station as Rani Kamlapati station comes a day after BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur demanded that the station be renamed after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Habibganj railway station which has been redeveloped for ₹100 crore on November 15, the day government launches the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', a week-long celebration of the pride of the Scheduled Tribes in India.

The name of Allahabad railway station has been changed to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction ras been renamed Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

