Ahead of the launch of India's first world-class railway station, the Madhya Pradesh government has written a letter to the Union Home Ministry to change the name of the station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the recently redeveloped Habibganj station in Bhopal on November 15, and before that, the state's chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter to the home ministry to rename the station after Rani Kamlapati.

