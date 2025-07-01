Rename Old Delhi Railway Station after Maharaja Agrasen: CM Rekha Gupta to Ashwini Vaishnaw

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 1 to request that the Old Delhi Railway Station be renamed Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station.

"I am writing to respectfully request your kind consideration for renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a revered historical figure whose legacy has had a profound impact on the socio-economic development of India, particularly in Delhi," Gupta wrote in the letter to Vaishnav, news agency ANI said.

In the letter, the Chief Minister said Maharaja Agrasen is regarded as a symbol of social justice and welfare and has played a pivotal role in shaping Delhi.

"Maharaja Agrasen is widely regarded as a symbol of social justice, economic foresight, and community welfare. His countless followers and descendants continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Delhi's economic and cultural landscape," she wrote.

She said remaining the railway station would be a fitting tribute to the Maharaja Agrasen.

"Renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station would serve as a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions and would deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents who hold him in the highest esteem. I would be truly grateful for your personal intervention in facilitating favourable and expeditious consideration of this proposal by your esteemed Ministry."

Delhi Junction Railway Station The Old Delhi Railway Station, also known as the Delhi Junction Railway Station, was built like a fort, with two opposite sides: Kashmere Gate and Chandni Chowk. The two localities are linked by an elevated pedestrian bridge called Kodiya Pul.

Agrasen, most commonly known as Maharaja Agrasen, was a legendary Indian king of Agroha, a city of traders in the district of Hisar, Haryana. He is credited with the establishment of a kingdom of traders in Northern India named Agroha, and is known for his compassion in refusing the sacrificial slaughter of animals in yajnas.

Renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station would serve as a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions and would deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents.

The Agrawals, a community of traditional traders from northern India, regard Maharaja Agrasen as their forefather and a historical figure who established the foundations of their community in the Kingdom of Agroha.